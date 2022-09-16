BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — A local nonprofit that helps veterans now knows more about its future.

There was a final meeting and vote on a proposed facility for Oscar Mike Thursday night, and Timberlane Village gave them permission to move forward. Cheers erupted at the decision.

While tempers flared at the meeting, one official said that Boone County is such a veteran-loving community that there should be some middle ground.

“We all say we support veterans until we really have to support veterans,” said Ryan Curry, Boone County Board representative for District 2.

Curry, along with other supporters of Oscar Mike, a nonprofit that allows injured veterans to participate in adaptive sports, face a board as the organization looked for approval of their proposed facility on Thursday.

“Our nonprofit changes lives and sometimes even saves lives, and I think we have a duty as an organization and as a country to offer outlets like that for as many people as humanly possible,” said Noah Currier, president and founder of Oscar Mike. “So it’s time and this is the perfect location.”

Currier started the organization after he was injured. He said that it gave him purpose again.

“Oscar Mike is radio jargon for ‘on the move,’ we use it all the time when we’re in Iraq,” Currier said. “I think activity, goals, teamwork, comradery, being around people with similar interests and drive as you is extremely important.”

Curry can related. As a Boone County Board representative, he fully supports this for the community.

“I was wounded in Iraq in 2006, forced to retire, and like Noah said its a lot of like-minded people,” Curry said. “We get to kind of toss struggles off of one another, and then kind of find ways to cope with those.”

Some residents are against the veterans home.

“One of the issues also was depreciation of home value, which there is absolutely no proof that that happens, or contamination of groundwater,” Curry said. “We have a conservation act that protects all of our wetlands. Noah isn’t in exception to that, he’s had to follow the laws just like anybody else does.”

Currier said that the facility should take at least a year to build, but there is no exact timeline.