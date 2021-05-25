Boone County Health Department announces mobile vaccine sites

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Boone County Health Department wants to get more COVID-19 shots into the arms of residents. So they’re packing up their gear and heading out into the community.

Mobile vaccination sites will be set up across the county. About 200 doses will be available each time.

It’s an effort to meet residents where they live to hopefully vaccinate even more of the population.

“We want to make getting the COVID vaccine as easy as possible,” said Amanda Mehl of the Boone County Health Department.

The department is pivoting its vaccination efforts.

“We’re going to be transitioning away from five months of a mass vaccination model serving hundreds of vaccine seekers in a day, to a ‘meet you where you’re at’ model,” said Mehl.

These mobile vaccination vans will be set up every Tuesday and Thursday at 11 different locations across the county. They will be using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“We put a call out to our team and said ‘Team where do we need to locate this first group of sites to reach?’ Maybe some of the areas that we haven’t done as good of a job at reaching,” Mehl added. “We’ll be hitting areas and neighborhoods of our community where we feel like there are language, transportation, and access to care barriers.”

Boone County resident Jose Avila hopes this will allow more of his neighbors to get their dose.

“A lot of people, we don’t have no information, we don’t know how to get into places to get the COVID vaccine,” said Avila.

“We thought through where might be locations where there are language barriers, transportation barriers, access to care barriers, people who are vaccine-hesitant who may want to spend an extra 5 or 10 minutes if the lines not long speaking with one of the individuals providing the vaccine about the vaccine before they make that final decision,” said Mehl.

“We’re hitting major milestones, and I think everybody agrees that we’re ready to live in a world where we can co-exist with COVID and put an end to the world where COVID impacts our every action of every interaction of every day.”

The Boone County Health Department will also begin offering walk-in clinics every Thursday starting May 27th from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

See the full list below:

Tuesday, May 25th, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Boone County Administrative Campus, 1212 Logan Ave., Belvidere, IL 61008

Thursday, May 27th, 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Four Seasons Mobile Home Park, 700 W. Chrysler Dr, Belvidere, IL 61008

Tuesday, June 1st, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Belvidere Pacemaker, 413 S. Towne Drive, Belvidere, IL 61008

Thursday, June 3rd, 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Salvation Army Thrift Store, 112 South State St., Belvidere, IL 61008

Tuesday, June 8th,9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. R P Lumber, 500 West Chrysler Dr., Belvidere, IL 61008

Thursday, June 10th, 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Capron Lions Park, 305 East North St., Capron, IL 61012

Tuesday, June 15th, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Farm & Fleet, 6674 Logan Ave., Belvidere, IL 61008

Thursday, June 17th, 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Family Dollar Store, 1115 North State St., Belvidere, IL 61008

Tuesday, June 22nd, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Keen Age Center, 2141 Henry Luckow Lane, Belvidere IL 61008

Thursday, June 24th, 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. General Mills Park, 301 High Line St., Belvidere, IL 61008

Tuesday, June 29th, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Candlewick Lake, 1812 Candlewick Dr., Poplar Grove, IL 61065.

If you nee more information, you can call the COVID-19 Information line at 815-547-8561 or email at at COVID19@boonehealth.org