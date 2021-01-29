Boone County leaders update their vaccination plan as Phase 1b continues

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO)- Friday afternoon, Boone County leaders outlined the next steps in their Covid-19 vaccine rollout plan.

The first priority is to finish up first doses for first responders and educators. Due to limited quantity, some employees in those groups, including faculty with Belvidere School District 100m are still awaiting their shots.

“One of the reasons we started with District 200 is because it’s a smaller district, and we had the vaccine supply available to do their entire population in one closed pod,” said Amanda Mehl, Public Health Administrator for the Boone County Health Department.

Manufacturing workers are next in line to roll up their sleeves, starting with employees at the Chrysler plant in Belvidere.

“We have made the decision to move forward with our manufacturing industry as quickly as possible due to the fact that by the type of exposure location, the number one place where people have been exposed to Covid-19 in Boone County is in a factory setting,” said Mehl.

The next group to be vaccinated after factory workers will be residents age 65 and older. But clinics for the group won’t begin for another two to four weeks. Part of the challenge for the health department is figuring out the best way to safely vaccinate the vulnerable population.

“In a perfect world, drive thru and outdoor clinics would be something we would like to offer, especially to our 65 and older crowd,” said Mehl. “However, it is way too cold to be doing it that way.”

If you’re concerned about where you fall in the plan, Mehl suggests registering at other places which are offering the shot.

“If you can get an appointment before you’re invited by the health department to one of the clinics that is being conducted by our office or one of our partner agencies, by all means, take the appointment, go get the shot,” she said.