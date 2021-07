GARDEN PRAIRIE, Ill. (WTVO)–A man in his thirties died Sunday night after lighting off fireworks, according to Boone County Sheriff’s Deputies.

Officials responded to the incident around 9:15 p.m. at an address in Garden Prairie, where they found the victim had passed away at the scene.

Officials say they’re still investigating the details on how the accident happened.

The man’s name is being withheld from the public at this time.