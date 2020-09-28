Boone County officials prepare to re-enter COVID-19 mitigation this week

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Boone County has one of the highest COVID-19 positivity rates in our area.

On Monday, the Board of Health discussed the next steps for them as they try to help local businesses.

Boone County health officials are preparing to go into mitigation this week or next. Forward Boone County as well as the Belvidere Chamber are doing what they can do aid local bars and restaurants if they are not allowed to have indoor dining.

There is no time limit for this phase. In fact, to get out of the mitigation process, Boone County has to hold a 6.5% positivity rate for three days. Reducing that rate is essential to getting back to normal.

“Providing some online resources to help some of our small businesses download some apps where they can have the public order online, do curbside pickup,” explained Amanda Mehl, the Public Health Administrator for the Boone County Health Department.

“So, if we do end up limiting and closing indoor dining and going back to more of the drive thru, walk up and pick up order options while we’re in mitigation we can assist our small businesses with those online options as well.”

Forward Boone County is encouraging businesses to attend their online discussion about what the mitigation steps will look like. The discussion is Tuesday at 7:00 p.m.

Join the meeting online at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83499557500 or dial-in at 1.312.626.6799 Meeting ID: 834 9955 7500.

