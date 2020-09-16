Boone County Pioneer Festival goes online

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — COVID-19 forces yet another local tradition to make changes. This time, it’s the Boone County Conservation District’s Autumn Pioneer Festival. The 39th annual event is moving online.

15 different reenactors and exhibitors have created videos demonstrating how pioneers lived. Families can learn everything from blacksmithing to Native American beadwork.

It starts September 26th and is free, however, donations are accepted. For more details, click here and here.

