Boone County Pioneer Festival goes online

News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — COVID-19 forces yet another local tradition to make changes. This time, it’s the Boone County Conservation District’s Autumn Pioneer Festival. The 39th annual event is moving online.

15 different reenactors and exhibitors have created videos demonstrating how pioneers lived. Families can learn everything from blacksmithing to Native American beadwork.

It starts September 26th and is free, however, donations are accepted. For more details, click here and here.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories