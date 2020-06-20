Boone County reports new COVID-19 death, three new confirmed cases

BOONE, COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — On Saturday, officials with the Boone County Health Department announced an additional death related to COVID-19. The health department also confirmed three new cases of the virus.
Officials did not release details on the latest victim.
The county now has now lost a total of 20 lives from COVID-19 and 563 positive cases. 400 individuals have recovered from the virus.
Park Place of Belvidere and Symphony Northwoods are still considered locations of concern.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Hundreds of Stateline volunteers participate in “Great American Cleanup”
- Health experts share warning about summer activities and COVID-19
- Freeport community celebrates Juneteenth
- Illinois Hotels propose plan to restore industry
- APD officer says protesters pulled down and burned US, Texas flags
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!