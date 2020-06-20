Boone County reports new COVID-19 death, three new confirmed cases

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

BOONE, COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — On Saturday, officials with the Boone County Health Department announced an additional death related to COVID-19. The health department also confirmed three new cases of the virus.

Officials did not release details on the latest victim.

The county now has now lost a total of 20 lives from COVID-19 and 563 positive cases. 400 individuals have recovered from the virus.

Park Place of Belvidere and Symphony Northwoods are still considered locations of concern.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

