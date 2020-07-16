Boone County residents look for answers after animal service employees walk off the job

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — An overflow crowd gathered at a Boone County board meeting Wednesday evening after all three animal services employees quit. It’s not clear why.

Eyewitness News asked county leaders if there was a reason but only received a ‘no comment.’ On Wednesday, more than a dozen people shared their support for animal services and their workers

“I don’t know what happened, but when three people walk out the door at the same time, it’s usually an administration problem. I don’t know who said what, or who did what, or what the circumstances are, but we need to get these people back to work. There are way too many animals in this community, too many people in this community that need them, for all the work they do,” said Belvidere resident Cheryl Riddick.

Animals that were in the care of Boone County Animal Services were either put into foster homes or transported to Winnebago County Animal Services.

