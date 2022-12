BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Boone County Sheriff Dave Ernest spent his last day on the job Wednesday, marking the end of decades of service.

The community held a retirement party for Ernest, Chief Deputy Perry Gay and Lt. John Hare.

“I feel so blessed to serve the community that I grew up in. When you think your making a difference and everyone around you is making a difference you’re going to continue to do that,” Ernest said.

Scott Yunk was officially sworn in as Sheriff on Thursday morning.