Boone County Sheriff will not seek re-election

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Boone County Sheriff Dave Ernest announced Wednesday that he will retire, after 40 years of service, in 2022.

Sheriff Ernest started with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office in 1983 as a correctional officer then a deputy sheriff. In 1986, Sheriff Ernest was hired by the Belvidere Police Department, where he served for 28 years, moving up the ranks, retiring as Deputy Chief of Operations. In 2014 Sheriff Ernest was elected Boone County Sheriff and re-elected in 2018.

“Working for the citizens of Boone County is an honor and a privilege. It is the place where I grew up, raised a family, and love. ” said Sheriff Ernest. “I am also blessed to work with so many honorable and dedicated members of the Sheriff’s Office; the future is very bright.”

Sheriff Ernest will finish out his term and retire on November 30th, 2022.