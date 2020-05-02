Boone County Sheriff’s Office mourns sudden passing of Deputy Scott Bowers

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Deputy Scott Bowers, 37, of the Boone County Sheriff’s Office passed away on Thursday after suffering an apparent heart attack while working from home.

Deputy Bowers was a 12 year veteran of the department. He spent most of his career working as an member of the Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force and as an undercover narcotic detective for the Sheriff’s Office.

My deepest condolences to Boone County Sheriff Deputy Bowers wife and family. @RockfordFire sends our thoughts and prayers to your family. — Derek Bergsten (@BergstenDerek) May 2, 2020

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office announced the tragic news and expressed their sympathy to the deputy’s family on Facebook. Other local first responders also took to social media to share their thoughts and prayers.

