ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Police need help tracking down the person who shot a boy overnight in Rockford.

Rockford Police said someone shot the boy around 10:34 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of School Street. His injuries are not life-threatening. Police said he suffered from one gunshot wound.

The community is asked to avoid this area while police investigate. Anyone with information on this shooting can reach out to Rockford Police or submit an anonymous tip via the Tip 411 app.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY.