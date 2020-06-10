Boylan responds to ‘racist beliefs’ posted on social media by former students

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s Boylan High School is condemning comments made on social media by former students, and says it will change the way the school deals with issues of race and inclusivity.

In a statement Thursday, the school said, “We’re aware of comments made on social media this week by former Boylan students highlighting racist beliefs that are in direct opposition to the teachings of our school and of the Catholic Church.

“While we vehemently oppose racism in all its forms, these recent social media posts have made us realize that we can do more to combat racial injustices within our community… Although we can’t control the messages that have surfaced, we can take steps to improve and change the way we educate our school community on issues of race and inclusivity.

“While this won’t happen overnight, we are committed to reviewing our current practices, identifying possible solutions, and implementing new strategies moving forward… We also recognize that we are not alone in educating our students. Family members, peers, and other societal influences help shape the personality and development of our young people.”

