Boylan student gets crafty to raise money for Rockford healthcare workers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Boylan High School student Sarah Grace Boyer is using her creativity and her crafty skills to give back to her community.

The 16-year-old has a love for scrapbooking, and while Illinois was in COVID-19 lockdown, she got busy, making over 200 greeting cards which she sold to raise money for OSF Saint Anthony hospital.

“So, when it started to be quarantine, I was off for Spring Break. I was looking at ways I can just give back to the community. As the pandemic was getting worse, I thought the best idea would be to try and raise money for the local hospital here,” she said.

Ryan Duvall, director of development for the hospital, said OSF received a $1,525 check from Boyer, and says he was amazed at how the community came together during uncertain times.

“She’s 16-years-old, so to have that in her heart, now that…a lot is going on, she’s thinking, ‘how can I help?’ I mean, that’s fantastic. That’s just one great example of what we’re seeing everywhere in our communities,” Duvall said.

Sarah Grace used a machine to create the designs, but made each card by hand.

“A lot of them were birthday or just ‘thank you’ or just blank cards,” she said. “I had a lot of different designs, 20 to 30 of each. So, yeah. It was really fun! The real heroes during this crisis are the healthcare providers and the first responders, but I am very glad I had the opportunity to do this, and I hope they really appreciate the money that I was able to raise.”

The teen says she was humbled by the experience and will continue to search for different ways to help the community, and has advice for other children looking to help.

“Any opportunity that young kids have to give back to the community makes a difference,” she said.

You can donate to the OSF COVID-19 Response Fund here.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

