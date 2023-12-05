ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Art students at Boylan Catholic High School partnered with the Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity to learn more about the importance of affordable housing — and create some impressive artwork now displayed in city hall.

Months of collaboration between Habitat for Humanity and Boylan junior and senior art students resulted in 25 pieces that all focus on the important message of affordable housing.

“The students had complete and total artistic freedom, any size, any medium to create their work of art,” said art teacher Missy Minardi.

It all comes from State Farm’s Youth Action Grant, which aims to engage young people in amplifying Habitat for Humanity’s message in a creative way.

“It was really great to watch their eyes open up to affordable housing and kind of understand like how much affordable housing really means to people as a community and how much it affects different aspects of life,” said Gretchen Stark, who also teaches art at Boylan.

The students’ work was originally displayed in Boylan’s library. However, in celebration of Habitat for Humanity’s 34 years of service, 10 pieces are now on display at Rockford City Hall.

Each work contains a unique QR code that can be scanned to view the artist’s description of their work.

I hope people that come to City Hall and see our students work, see how mature they are in approaching the subject, and just see that we try to explore different subjects outside of just the elements principles of design,” Minardi said. “Really, we’re proud of them. I mean, we couldn’t have done it without the kids, each other, the people we partnered with.”

The ‘Housing Matters’ artwork will be on display until December 8.