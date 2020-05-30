Boylan teacher earns first Don Zimmerman Golden Apple Scholarship

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ A Rockford teacher gets a surprise that means a chance to do some extra learning of her own.

Meghan Baylor earned the first ever Don Zimmerman Golden Apple Scholarship.

Baylor teaches French at Boylan Catholic High School, 4000 St Francis Dr..

The Golden Apple Foundation and Rockford University representatives delivered the news to her doorstep Friday evening.

Baylor says she is honored and will use the money to pursue her masters degree at Rockford University, 5050 E. State St..

The award comes at the end of what Baylor calls a challenging school year.

“I think e-learning really pushed all of us, but I think that the silver lining is that we learned, all of us, I think, new skills and tools and I think, we, also value our time together that much more,” said Baylor. “So, I’m thrilled to get back to the classroom, but, in the meantime, I’m definitely making it work.”

