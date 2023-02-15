ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Students at Boylan Catholic High School learned about warning signs that could signal if they’re in a violent or toxic dating relationship on Wednesday.

Experts talked to health classes highlighting mental and physical abuse within teen relationships since younger children are new to dating.

Organizers of the lessons said it is important that teens learn what is and what is not healthy, and also said that after the lessons were given, many students made visits to counselors.

Behavioral counselor Anthony Rosado said, “They are describing, ‘hey, this happened to me, is this dating violence? Or was this a form of dating violence?’ I think it was based on what was presented in class. Then they talk about it, and usually, that leads to some form of counseling, for at least a couple of days, or even a couple of weeks post-class period, where they get to learn, ‘hey, yes you were susceptible to it, how do we stop it from happening in the future?'”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in twelve high school students will experience sexual or physical dating violence.