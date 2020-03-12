Boylan’s season ends at the hands of Hampshire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The home court advantage wasn’t quite enough to push the Boylan Titans over the top Wednesday evening. They lost at their own 3A Sectional in the semifinals to Hampshire 62-59.



It was a game of ebbs and flows. The Titans trailed by five at halftime. They started the second half strong to grab a one point lead, only to fall behind again by as many as nine points. They still trailed by nine with just under three minutes to play when they dug in on defense and forced a rash of Hampshire turnovers leading to quick baskets. Boylan pulled to within two, but that was a close as the Titans could get.



Johnny Close rushed up a potential game-tying three-point shot from the far corner just before the final buzzer sounded, but it bounced off the rim ending Boylan’s season.



Anthony Brown was high scorer for Boylan with 16 points. The NIC-10 champs finish their season with a record of 26-8. Hampshire advances to Friday’s Sectional Championship game at Boylan to play Wauconda.



