BREAKING: 1,105 new cases in Illinois, death toll now stands at 65

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO/AP) — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,105 new COVID-19 cases and 18 additional deaths on Sunday.

The fatalities include:

– Cook County: male 50s, 2 females 60s, 2 males 70s, 3 females 70s, 2 males 80s, female 80s

– DuPage County: male 60s

– Kane County: male 40s, 2 males 90s

– Kendal County: male 60s

– LaSalle County: male 80s

– St. Clair County: female 70s

Bond, Knox, Menard, and Montgomery counties are the newest to report positive cases.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 4,596 cases, including 65 deaths, in 47 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to 99 years.

Governor Pritzker announced that as of Sunday, the state is producing a total of 4,000 COVID-19 tests per day. Medical experts recommend administering at least 10,000 per day, a goal in which the governor is hoping to reach in the coming days.

He said more workers are being added at labs, along with new technology.

He added that he spoke with Illinois-based Abbott Laboratories, which has made a portable rapid test, to ask that the state gets first dibs. The medical device maker says its cartridge-based test, approved Friday, delivers results within minutes.

The first-term Democrat, who is critical of the federal government’s response to the pandemic, said he had no choice. Cases are expected to peak next month.

“I’m not going to wait on promises from the federal government that will not be fulfilled,” he said.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.

Public health officials said they are still investigating the death of an infant who had COVID-19.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

