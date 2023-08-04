(WTVO) — Mark Margolis, the veteran actor who starred in “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul,” has died at 83, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Margolis passed away Thursday following a short illness, according to his son, actor Morgan Margolis.

Margolis received an Emmy nomination for his portrayal of Hector Salamanca on the AMC dramas.

He worked with director Darren Aronofsky on several projects, including “Pi” (1998), “Requiem for a Dream” (2000), “The Fountain” (2006), “The Wrestler” (2008), “Black Swan” (2010), and “Noah” (2014).

Margolis made his acting debut in the X-rated “The Opening of Misty Beethoven” (1976), and appeared in Brian De Palma’s “Dressed to Kill” (1980) and “Scarface” (1983).