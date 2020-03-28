Illinios infant among newest COVID-19 deaths, marks first in US

(WTVO) — During Governor Pritzker’s daily press briefing on Saturday, the Illinois Department of Public Health released updated numbers on the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

Governor Pritzker had a solemn tone and announced new cases and deaths in Illinois.

“We’re not waiting for the worst. We’re preparing for the worst,” Governor Pritzker added.

A state employee at the Department of Human Services and an infant were among fatalities in the last 24 hours. There has yet to be a COVID-19 death recorded in an infant until Saturday. Health officials are fully investigating the cause of death.

The infant lived in Cook County.

Illinois Department of Public Health officials announced there are 465 new confirmed cases and 13 new deaths from COVID-19.

The victims include:

Cook County: infant, 2 males in 60’s, 2 males in 70’s, female in 80’s, male in 80’s

McHenry County: Male in 50’s

Kane County: 2 males in 70’s

Lake County: Female in 90’s

Will County: Female in 90’s

Dr. Ngozi Ezike noted that if there are still people not taking the virus seriously, now should be their wake-up call.

Carroll, Fayette, and Macon counties are among the newest counties reporting cases.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 3,491 cases, including 47 deaths, in 43 counties in Illinois.

During his update, Gov. Pritzker reiterated that experts have told him that mortality risk among children with COVID-19 is very low.

The governor also announced that McCormick Place will be used as the state’s first field hospital.

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections worldwide topped 600,000 on Saturday.



