ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Investigators confirm a house explosion in the 800 block of 15th ave in Rockford, that reportedly happened around 1 AM Wednesday morning.

Nicor and ComEd crews confirm say there is no gas leak threat to neighbors and have notified surrounding residents in a two-block radius they have shut down power as crews work to clear the scene.

Investigators tell our crew on scene the house was vacant at the time of the explosion, and no injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. As we receive more updates we will continue to update.