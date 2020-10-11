Breast Cancer Awareness Month goes under the radar amid COVID-19 pandemic

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) _- One in eight women in the United States will develop breast cancer in their life. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and experts say the key to early diagnosis is screening early and annually.

Some doctors say women have been putting off their screenings due to COVID-19. While some women don’t feel the need if they don’t have a family history, doctors recommend that they think about the importance of scheduling a mammogram when women reach the age of 40.

One local doctor says even without a family history, you could still be at risk.

“Breast cancers are more commonly found sporadically. And what that means is many women who are diagnosed with breast cancer have no family history of breast cancer. So we know that women need to be screened whether or not you have a family history of breast cancer,” said Jilma Patrick, a breast surgeon at OSF.

The CDC says other risk factors include age, dense breasts, genetic mutations, and weight.

