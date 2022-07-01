NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Rock singer Bret Michaels was taken to a hospital in Nashville before Poison’s scheduled performance at Nissan Stadium Thursday night.

Michaels’ band was set to perform in Nashville as part of their stadium tour with Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, and L.A. band Classless Act.

The 59-year-old performer issued an apology to fans on Instagram.

“To the incredible fans in Nashville, thank you for all your well wishes!! I was truly fired up to get on stage in the Music City and perform, but due to an unforeseen medical complication & following hospitalization, it was not possible. I send my deepest apologies for being unable to rock the stage tonight!!! I’m working on being back 100% very soon & hope you rocked hard with my friends Motley/Leppard/Joan and Classless Act!!! Bret Michaels

Michaels was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes as a child and suffered a warning stroke in 2010.

The cause of his hospitalization in Nashville was not immediately released.