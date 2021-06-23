Brett Favre says it’s ‘unfair’ for transgender woman to compete in Olympics

MIAMI, FLORIDA – JANUARY 31: Former NFL player Brett Favre speaks onstage during day 3 of SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV on January 31, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM )

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — “It’s a man competing as a woman. That’s unfair. It’s not fair for a man, even if this person wants to be a woman or feels compelled — if you want to become the opposite sex, that’s fine. I got no problem with it. But you can’t compete against — males cannot compete against females,” former NFL quarterback Brett Favre said on an episode of his podcast.

Favre was responding to a recent announcement that a transgender athlete will be allowed to compete on the New Zealand women’s weightlifting team in the Toyko Games.

Weightlifter Laurel Hubbard will be the first transgender athlete to compete at the Olympics. Hubbard won a silver medal at the 2017 World Championships and gold in the 2019 Pacific Games in Samoa.

Hubbard has since met all the requirements of the International Olympic Committee’s regulations for trans athletes, which include a reduced level of testosterone for a period of time prior to qualifying.