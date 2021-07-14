Brittney Spears can hire her own lawyer, wants father investigated

US singer Britney Spears arrives for the premiere of Sony Pictures’ “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California on July 22, 2019. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo credit should read VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WTVO) — Pop star Brittney Spears is allowed to hire her own attorney, a judge ruled Wednesday, in an effort to free herself from her conservatorship.

“I’m here to get rid of my dad and charge him with conservatorship abuse,” Spears said in court, according to NBC News. She went on to say she wants her father investigated and that “this conservatorship has allowed my dad to ruin my life.”

The ruling comes three weeks after Spears appeared in court and called the conservatorship “abusive,” and condemned her father and the others who have controlled it.

Spears said she wants to marry her boyfriend Sam Asghari and have a baby, but the conservatorship won’t allow her to. She told the court she’s being forced to take birth control against her will.

The conservatorship was put in place as she underwent a mental health crisis in 2008. She has credited it with saving her from financial ruin and keeping her a top flight pop star.

Her father and his attorneys have emphasized that she and her fortune, which court records put at more than $50 million, remain vulnerable to fraud and manipulation. Under the law, the burden would be on Spears to prove she is competent before the case could end.