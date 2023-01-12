CHICAGO — A worker died Thursday after a building collapsed in Bronzeville.

Chicago fire responded with a still-and-box alarm to a building in the 700 block of East Oakwood.

Authorities said a rescue took place and a male worker was trapped under debris.

In a press conference, Chicago fire said three people were working at the time when the building “just came down.”

At around 11:55 a.m., the worker was removed from the debris and transported in grave condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Due to the potential that the rest of the building may come down, Chicago fire were rotating 10 firefighters in and out of the “hot zone” as the rescue was happening.