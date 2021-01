FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Around 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning, Freeport fire crews were called to an apartment building at 1031 W. Empire Street for a report of a collapse.

Officials say the roof collapsed to due heavy snow piling up.

The crews did not find anyone inside the collapsed building. The Technical Rescue Team was called in and reported no immediate dangers after investigating.

No firefighters were hurt during the incident. The damage was estimated at $150,000.