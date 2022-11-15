CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — This Christmas, you can trade in your ice skates for bumper cars at the Jack Frost Winter Village in Chicago.

The Jack Frost Winter Village is an annual event at 1467 N. Elston Avenue, which announced on its Instagram account that it would be hosting Bumper Cars on Ice this year.

“These round colorful tubes have wheels and their own motor which lets you glide around with ease! Their controls are a little like playing a video game and you can choose to zoom around, smash into other cars in true bumper form, or simply sit and spin in circles! No matter how you choose to ride, bumper cars are a ton of fun and a great way to make some winter memories!” the company wrote its website.

According to Time Out, the “2-acre attraction boasts a sprawling Christmas tree farm, photo opportunities and a dazzling, light-filled jaunt that’s perfect for families who want to get some fresh air this winter.”

Reservations for the wintertime event open on November 24th.

Jack Frost Winter Village opens November 25th until New Years.