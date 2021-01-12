Bunny shed catches fire in Belvidere, crews prevent flames from spreading to nearby home

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Tuesday afternoon around 4:00 p.m., Belvidere Fire Department crews were called to the 1700 block of Fox Field Drive for a report of a bunny shed fire on fire next to a home.

Officials say that firefighters found a two-story house surrounded by heavy smoke leading to the fire at the rear of the attached garage and nearby shed. Crews were told that everyone made it out of the home safely.

Firefighters were able to contain damage to the outside area and garage. The bunny shed was a total loss.

Officials say the house had functional smoke detectors. The damages were estimated at $30,000.

The cause of the fire was accidental in nature.

Boone County District #1, #2, & #3, Boone County EMA, Capron Fire, Capron Rescue, & LifeLine assisted Belvidere with the fire.

