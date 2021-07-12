Burger King employees walk out, leave ‘we all quit’ sign on marquee

LINCOLN, Nebraska (WTVO) — Employees of a Nebraska Burger King had a beef with management and left a message on the store’s sign declaring “WE ALL QUIT.”

The sign continued, “SORRY FOR THE INCONVENIENCE.”

According to KLKN, the employees said they had worked for weeks in the kitchen without air conditioning, with the store at one point reaching over 90 degrees.

Former general manager Rachel Flores said she ended up in the hospital for dehydration.

“I didn’t think anybody was going to notice it [the sign], because we did just one sign and then it went pretty crazy on Facebook. I got a call from my upper management and they told me I needed to take it down,” Flores told KLKN.

Flores said her boss told her to hand in her keys and that she was fired after she and other employees posted the sign. She had put in her two weeks, and eight of her coworkers followed suit.