Burpee Museum teaches children about the functions of the heart

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Aspiring scientists got an up close look at how one vital organ works at the Burpee Museum Saturday.

Kids examined and even cut into various reptile and amphibian hearts.
A Rockford physician and med students taught participants how the heart functions for each animal.

“[We discussed] everything from grey tree frogs to Argentina lizards, after that we went through talking about the different anatomy like the four chambers of a crocodile heart, or different chambers in a turtle’s heart,” explained Burpee Museum educator Alyssa Bates.

The Burpee Museum will offer more interactive activities during Paleo Fest on March 6 – 8.

