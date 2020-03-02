ALDI selling Irish Stout and Green Cheese for St. Patrick’s Day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day, ALDI announced it will be selling O’Shea’s Irish Stout and a selection of limited time only Irish cheeses.

ALDI will be selling O’Shea’s Irish Stout at $5.89 a bottle; Emporium Selection Pesto Gouda and English Sage Derby for $3.99, and Emporium Selection Irish Cheese Truckle Assortment in Irish Cheddar with Whiskey and Aged Irish Cheddar for $3.99.

The new products hit the shelves on Wednesday, March 4th.

