ALDI selling Irish Stout and Green Cheese for St. Patrick’s Day

Business
Posted: / Updated:

Photo: ALDI

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day, ALDI announced it will be selling O’Shea’s Irish Stout and a selection of limited time only Irish cheeses.

ALDI will be selling O’Shea’s Irish Stout at $5.89 a bottle; Emporium Selection Pesto Gouda and English Sage Derby for $3.99, and Emporium Selection Irish Cheese Truckle Assortment in Irish Cheddar with Whiskey and Aged Irish Cheddar for $3.99.

The new products hit the shelves on Wednesday, March 4th.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories