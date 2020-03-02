ALDI selling Irish Stout and Green Cheese for St. Patrick’s Day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day, ALDI announced it will be selling O’Shea’s Irish Stout and a selection of limited time only Irish cheeses.
ALDI will be selling O’Shea’s Irish Stout at $5.89 a bottle; Emporium Selection Pesto Gouda and English Sage Derby for $3.99, and Emporium Selection Irish Cheese Truckle Assortment in Irish Cheddar with Whiskey and Aged Irish Cheddar for $3.99.
The new products hit the shelves on Wednesday, March 4th.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Rockford Police investigate after man shot on W. Jefferson Street
- Illinois’ first African American Chief Justice passes away
- Man arrested after shots fired at Rockford house party
- Police say Rockford woman bit, stabbed boyfriend
- Former Pennsylvania teacher used Instagram to trick students to send nude photos
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!