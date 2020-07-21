Amazon delays Prime Day this year

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Amazon says it’s biggest shopping day of the year has been delayed this year.
The two-day summer sale usually takes place in mid-July, but Amazon said it was pushing the event back to due coronavirus, and did not give a alternate date.
However, Amazon told third party sellers last month that they were using the week of October 5th as a “placeholder date,” according to CNBC.
“Over the last five years, Prime Day has become a special celebration and time for Prime members to shop incredible deals for themselves and for friends and family — and it’s something we look forward to every year,” an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement. “This year we’ll be holding Prime Day later than usual, while ensuring the safety of our employees and supporting our customers and selling partners.”
