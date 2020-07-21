Amazon delays Prime Day this year

FILE – In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo people stand in the lobby for Amazon offices in New York. Amazon says President Donald Trump’s “improper pressure” and behind-the-scenes attacks harmed its chances of winning a $10 billion Pentagon contract. Amazon argues in a lawsuit unsealed Monday, Dec. 9, that the decision should be revisited because of “substantial and pervasive errors” and Trump’s interference. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Amazon says it’s biggest shopping day of the year has been delayed this year.

The two-day summer sale usually takes place in mid-July, but Amazon said it was pushing the event back to due coronavirus, and did not give a alternate date.

However, Amazon told third party sellers last month that they were using the week of October 5th as a “placeholder date,” according to CNBC.

“Over the last five years, Prime Day has become a special celebration and time for Prime members to shop incredible deals for themselves and for friends and family — and it’s something we look forward to every year,” an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement. “This year we’ll be holding Prime Day later than usual, while ensuring the safety of our employees and supporting our customers and selling partners.”

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

