Amazon delays Prime Day this year

Business
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo people stand in the lobby for Amazon offices in New York. Amazon says President Donald Trump’s “improper pressure” and behind-the-scenes attacks harmed its chances of winning a $10 billion Pentagon contract. Amazon argues in a lawsuit unsealed Monday, Dec. 9, that the decision should be revisited because of “substantial and pervasive errors” and Trump’s interference. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Amazon says it’s biggest shopping day of the year has been delayed this year.

The two-day summer sale usually takes place in mid-July, but Amazon said it was pushing the event back to due coronavirus, and did not give a alternate date.

However, Amazon told third party sellers last month that they were using the week of October 5th as a “placeholder date,” according to CNBC.

“Over the last five years, Prime Day has become a special celebration and time for Prime members to shop incredible deals for themselves and for friends and family — and it’s something we look forward to every year,” an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement. “This year we’ll be holding Prime Day later than usual, while ensuring the safety of our employees and supporting our customers and selling partners.” 

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories