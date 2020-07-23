American, Southwest Airlines say no more mask exceptions

FILE – In this April 24, 2019, photo, American Airlines aircraft are shown parked at their gates at Miami International Airport in Miami. A veteran airline mechanic has been sentenced to three years in prison for sabotaging an American Airlines jetliner in Miami with 150 people aboard. The lawyer for 60-year-old Abdul-Majeed Marouf Ahmed Alani said at a hearing Wednesday, March 4, 2020, that the mechanic’s sole motive in July was to earn overtime fixing the plane. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Unless you’re in the age group of 2 and under, you must wear a face mask if you’re traveling on a Southwest or American Airlines flight, even if you have a medical condition.

Southwest’s policy goes into effect July 27, while American Airlines’ policy goes into effect July 29.

Airlines officials said travelers who can’t wear a mask should stay home.

Other airlines such as Delta and United have also enforced stricter rules, such as requiring anyone with medical issues to get clearance beforehand if they must be without a mask or face covering.

Both airlines updated their face mask policies Wednesday.

Passengers require masks not only aboard planes, but as they enter the airport and exit their destination airport.

“If a customer is unable to wear a face-covering or mask for any reason, Southwest regrets that we will be unable to transport the individual,” Southwest Airlines said in a statement. “In those cases, we hope the customer will allow us to welcome them onboard in the future, if public health guidance, or other safety-related circumstances, regarding face coverings changes.”

United Airlines on Wednesday announced stricter face mask regulations, with those who refuse to comply risking a ban from flying United.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest guidance says travelers older than 2 should wear a mask, except those who have trouble breathing or are unconscious or incapacitated.

