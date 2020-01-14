Build-A-Bear to sell stuffed Baby Yoda

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Build-A-Bear announced Tuesday that it will be selling a character based on The Child, aka Baby Yoda, from Disney Plus’ “The Mandalorian”.

“I’m excited to share we will be one of the first companies to provide the digital and internet phenomenon, who is trending higher than all the presidential candidates combined … We now will have The Child, also known as Baby Yoda,” Build-A-Bear CEO Sharon Price John said Tuesday, according to Business Insider.

The company began working with Lucasfilm shortly after “The Mandalorian” deubted.

“We started this process almost with the first episode,” John said.

Build-A-Bear says Baby Yoda will be available at its stores within the next few months.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

