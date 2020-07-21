SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Back by popular demand!
Just in time to celebrate National Wine and Cheese Day on July 25, House Wine and Kellogg are partnering up again to sell its Wine-and-Cheez-It box for a limited time.
This year, the wine box offers House Wine Rosé paired with Cheeze-It White Cheddar crackers.
People can find the mash-up product for $29.99 on the House Wine website starting at 12 p.m. CDT on July 23 while supplies last.
Last year’s wine and Cheez-It box featured original Cheez-Its and a red blend.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Cheez-It’s dual wine and crackers box returns in time for National Wine and Cheese Day
- President Trump to hold Tuesday Coronavirus briefing
- U.S. drug companies race to find coronavirus vaccine, Congress concerned about safety and price gouging
- Eating with the Bamboo crew!
- Pritzker suspends energy working group as ComEd cooperates with federal prosecutors
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!