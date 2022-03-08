ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVO) — Coca-Cola and PepsiCo announced Tuesday they would join the growing ranks of global firms ceasing their operations in Russia.

“Our hearts are with the people who are enduring unconscionable effects from these tragic events in Ukraine,” Coca-Cola said in a statement. “We will continue to monitor and assess the situation as circumstances evolve.”

“Given the horrific events occurring in Ukraine we are announcing the suspension of the sale of Pepsi-Cola, and our global beverage brands in Russia,” PepsiCo CEO Ramon Laguarta said in a letter.

Media companies such as Netflix stopped Russian operations after the government there passed a law banning any news that counters its narrative of the invasion of Ukraine.

A Ukrainian supermarket chain announced on Friday it would stop selling Coca-Cola products because the company continued to “work for the invaders in full strength.”

McDonald’s, Coca-Cola, and PepsiCo had come under intense pressure from political figures and social media to withdraw business from the country. McDonald’s announced on Tuesday it would be temporarily closing 850 locations in Russia.