Costco suspends free food samples to guard against spread of coronavirus

(CNN) — Don’t expect free food samples during your next Costco run. The chain is temporarily suspending the practice amid coronavirus fears.

Business insider reports the retailer is pulling the samples from all stores in the U.S. and China.

Snacking before buying is part of the chain’s image.

But, coronavirus spreads when infected bodily fluids land in the mouths or noses of healthy people.

That has some customers worrying that those finger-licking-good food samples might be a bad idea right now.

The company that handle’s Costco’s free goodies confirmed to Business Insider that the practice is on hold.

