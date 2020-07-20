Country Time lemonade offering bailout money to the ‘smallest of small businesses’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Country Time says it will give out $100 stimulus checks to the “smallest of small businesses,” kids who can’t open their lemonade stands due to the coronvirus pandemic.

Country Time says it wants to help lemonade stands because they’re a small business that won’t get financial assistance from the government.

“The small business government bailouts helped some not-so-small companies and Country Time hopes to help a real small business near and dear to us – lemonade stands,” Country Time spokesperson Andrew Deckert said.

Parents can apply for the funds at countrytimebailout.com with a short description of how their child will “juice” the economy.

The funds can be applied for until August 12th. Those who are selected will receive a prepaid $100 gift card by email and a commemorative check by mail.

“The check can offset the loss of revenue from the lemonade stand and can be saved, or better yet, spent to help invest in the local economy,” the company said in a press release.

An ad released by the company ends by saying, “When life gives you social distancing, make lemonade.”

