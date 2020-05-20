CVS Health is returning $43 million in coronavirus relief funds

(CNN) – CVS Health says its returning $43 million it received from the government for coronavirus relief.

The company said it did not request the money. It was part of the CARES Act provider relief fund, which gives $175 billion to hospitals and healthcare providers involved in the coronavirus response, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

CVS Health said it hopes its share of the money will go to others in need.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

