CVS to buy Schnuck’s pharmacies, close 11 of 112

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — CVS Health Corp. announced Tuesday that it will be buying 110 Schnucks pharmacies across the Midwest.

Schnucks operates 112 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Iowa.

CVS says it will acquire 99 stores and close 11, and will transfer prescription files from those to nearby CVS locations.

CVS also said it will post all pharmacist and pharmacy technician jobs so Schnucks employees can apply.

“We have great admiration for Schnucks and believe CVS Pharmacy can bring additional clinical services to its customers,” Jon Roberts, executive vice president and chief operating officer, CVS Health, said in a statement.

