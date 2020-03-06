Dairy Queen celebrating 80th anniversary with Blizzards for 80 cents

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Dairy Queen is offering up a buy-one-get-one for 80 cents deal on Blizzards in celebration of their 80th anniversary.

The promotion runs now through March 15th.

It’s our 80th Birthday, but you get the gift! BOGO 80¢ BLIZZARD Treats now through March 15th. #HappyTastesGood pic.twitter.com/bnVf93LQIE — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) March 4, 2020

