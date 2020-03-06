Dairy Queen celebrating 80th anniversary with Blizzards for 80 cents

Business
Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Dairy Queen

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Dairy Queen is offering up a buy-one-get-one for 80 cents deal on Blizzards in celebration of their 80th anniversary.

The promotion runs now through March 15th.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories