Delta giving employees 2 months extra pay

(CNN)— A sweet bonus is coming to Delta Airlines employees. The airline is giving its workers two months extra pay as a bonus for the company’s strong performance for 2019.

It is part of the company’s profit-sharing program. Delta announced it is giving workers $1.6 billion in bonuses.

Every eligible employee will get a check next month for nearly 17 percent of their annual salary.

“Delta would be nothing without our 90,000 people. They deserve all the credit,” Delta’s CEO said.

The airline says the payout is a record amount for Delta and the sixth straight year it has paid out more than a billion to workers.

The profit-sharing does not include Delta’s officers, directors or general managers.

