Disney unveils princess-inspired wedding gowns

(CNN) — That fairy tale wedding might be possible after all. Disney is launching a new line of princess-inspired wedding gowns.

Allure Bridals is designing 16 dresses reflecting the personality and tastes of characters like Tiana, Ariel, Jasmine, Rapunzel, Pocahontas and Cinderella.

All of the dresses will be unveiled this April during New York Bridal Fashion week.

After that, they are set to go on sale at Kleinfeld Bridal stores in New York.

No word on whether Disney will offer tuxedos for those real-world Prince Charmings.

