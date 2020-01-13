Doordash is giving out free Popeyes chicken sandwiches

This Aug. 21, 2019, photo, shows Popeye’s new chicken sandwich, the spicy version, in New Rochelle, N.Y. (AP Photo/Julia Rubin)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — For those of you haven’t been able to try the Popeyes chicken sandwich yet, Doordash is giving them out for free this week!

According to Delish, all you have to do to be eligible is order $20 worth of food from Popeyes via the Doordash app between January 13th and 19th.

Once you have the $20 order in your shopping bag, enter the promo code ‘CHICKENWINNER’ at checkout, and that will score you a free chicken sandwich.

