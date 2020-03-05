Dunkin’ giving away free donuts every Friday this month

(CNN) – Dunkin’ is hitting back against McDonald’s and Wendy’s in the breakfast wars with something sweet and free!

Dunkin’ is giving away a free classic doughnut with a purchase of any drink every Friday in March.

To get your free donut all you have to do is order through the Dunkin’ app.

The announcement comes days after Wendy’s rolled out its new breakfast menu nationwide and McDonald’s had its free Egg McMuffin giveaway earlier this week.

