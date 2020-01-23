Excedrin temporarily discontinues 2 products as ‘precautionary measure’

(WTVO) — Pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline has suspended production on two types of Exedrin as a “precautionary measure,” according to the company.

CNN reports the company has halted production on Excedrin Extra Strength and Excedrin Migraine products.

“Through routine quality control and assurance measures, we discovered inconsistencies in how we transfer and weigh ingredients for Excedrin Extra Strength Caplets and Geltabs, and Excedrin Migraine Caplets and Geltabs,” it said in a statement to CNN.

The company has not issued a recall and says it does not believe the products pose a safety risk to consumers.

“We are working hard to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, but at this point in time cannot confirm a definite date as to when supply will resume,” it said. “Other Excedrin products are available along with other pain-relieving drugs, but dosages may differ. Consumers should consult their pharmacist for the most suitable alternative product.”

GlaxoSmithKline says it expects to resume production shortly.

