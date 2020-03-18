Ford closes assembly plant after worker tests positive for COVID-19

DETROIT, Mich. (WTVO) — The Ford Motor Company announced Wednesday that it would be shutting down its Michigan Assembly Plant after an employee tested positive for coronavirus.

Statement from Ford:

We have temporarily closed Michigan Assembly Plant final assembly building after one of our employees tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus and will thoroughly clean and disinfect the building, as promised as part of our coronavirus emergency response protocol. The health and safety of our workforce, dealers, customers, partners and communities is our highest priority. Our thoughts are with our employee and family during this difficult time.

Following our protocol, we will instruct people who have had direct contact with that person to self-quarantine and get medical attention. We will instruct those who have had close contact to those who have had direct contact to watch for symptoms and get medical attention if they feel unwell

President Donald Trump on Wednesday moved to invoke a federal law that allows the government to marshal the private sector to deal with the coronavirus epidemic, as the economic damage mounted with word that Detroit’s Big Three automakers agreed to shut down all their factories to protect workers.

On a day of head-spinning developments, stocks tumbled again on Wall Street, falling so fast they triggered another automatic trading halt. More borders slammed shut across Europe and North America, with the U.S. and Canada agreeing to close their shared boundary to all but essential travel. And the Trump administration pressed Congress to swiftly pass a potentially $1 trillion rescue package to prop up the economy and speed relief checks to Americans in a matter of weeks.

