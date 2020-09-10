GameStop to close 100 additional stores

GameStop video game store in Middletown, DE, on July 26, 2019. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

(WTVO) — After announcing the closure of 320 stores in March, retailer GameStop says it will have to close 100 more.

According to CNN, GameStop is one of the retailers struggling during the coronavirus pandemic as shoppers shift their buying habits online.

GameStop currently has 5,122 stores worldwide — 600 fewer than it did it last year.

